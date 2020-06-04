Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) acquired popular math solver Mathway for ~$100M in an all-cash transaction. Potential additional payments of up to $15M payable in cash over the upcoming three years, subject to performance and other contingencies.

Mathway, one of the highest rated educational mobile app, with subscribers in ~100 countries is localized in 13 languages and has unaudited 2019 net revenue of ~$13M solving over 1.3B problems for learners.

Chegg expects Q2 revenue contribution of Mathway to be ~$0.5M and adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$0.5M.

Nathan Schultz, President of Learning Services at Chegg believes "Bringing Mathway into the Chegg family will bring additional subject coverage, languages, and international reach, significantly expanding our TAM".

Press Release