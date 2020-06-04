QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) +50.9% after-hours on news its newly amended credit facility increases liquidity by more than $500M and should provide the necessary financial flexibility to execute its ongoing business plan.

The amendment provides for a change to the leverage ratio covenant to permit a maximum ratio of net priority guaranteed debt to consolidated EBITDAX of 2.5-to-1 and a minimum present value to net priority guaranteed debt ratio of at least 1.5-to-1.

The amended pact also reduces aggregate commitments to $850M from $1.25B previously.