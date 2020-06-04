SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) to acquire the remaining 50% of the equity interests in SEACOSCO Offshore from COSCO Shipping; the transaction is expected to close in June 2020.

The company will pay $28.15M in cash with $8.4M by closing of the transaction, annual installment payments of $1M, $2.5M and $2.5M in the first three years after the signing date and the remaining $13.7M at the end of four years after the signing date.

The deferred portion of the purchase price accrues interest at a fixed average rate of 6.0% per annum.

The company says that Consolidating the operating results of the joint venture will be a net positive for SEACOR Marine.

Expect the vessels to generate approximately $7M EBITDA for the balance of 2020 and approximately $18.5M EBITDA in 2021.