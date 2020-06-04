Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) agrees to pay a $900K civil penalty to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that the company failed to disclose perks and benefits it provided to its former CEO.

In its proxy statements from 2014 through 2018, Argo disclosed that it provided a total of $1.2M in perquisites and personal benefits, chiefly retirement and financial planning benefits to its then CEO.

The SEC found that Argo failed to disclose more than $5.3M it had paid on the CEO's behalf after a shareholder issued a press release alleging the undisclosed perks; they included personal use of corporate aircraft, helicopter trips and other personal travel, housing costs, transportation for family members, club memberships, and transportation to entertainment events.

The CEO resigned in November 2019.

