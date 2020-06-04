The U.S. Transportation Department plans to issue a revised order in the coming days that likely will allow some Chinese passenger airline flights to continue, after China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more incoming flights from foreign carriers.

The change should allow U.S. carriers to resume once-a-week flights into a city of their choice starting on June 8, although that would remain much fewer than allowed by the U.S. aviation agreement with China.

Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NASDAQ:UAL) have asked to resume flights to China this month, while American (NASDAQ:AAL) says it is maintaining its plan to resume service to China at the end of October.

Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Eastern (NYSE:CEA), China Southern (NYSE:ZNH) and Xiamen are the Chinese airlines making four weekly U.S. roundtrip flights.