Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) +3.7% after-hours following a business update showing significant improvements in May from April, with a 38% sales increase and 33% rise in lubricant volume.

System-wide preliminary May same-store sales for Quick Lubes fell 5.6% from the prior-year period but improved each week, coming in flat Y/Y in the final week of the month.

Total liquidity of nearly $1.3B at the end of May reflects a $400M increase in one month.

Earlier, SunTrust upgraded its rating on Valvoline shares to Buy from Hold with a $23 price target, up from $16, believing the company's cost reduction efforts and resilience of its business model during recessionary periods in underappreciated.