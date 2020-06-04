DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 3.1% higher after hours following its beat on Q1 earnings, where revenues grew nearly 40%.

Subscription revenue rose 39% to $280.9M, while professional services/other revenue grew 29% (to $16.1M).

Gross margin was flat at 79%, and net income rose to $0.12 (on 197M shares) from $0.07 (on 189M shares).

Net cash from operations rose to $59.1M from a year-ago $45.7M; free cash flow rose to $32.8M from $30.4M. Liquidity was $898.3M at quarter's end.

For the current quarter, it's guiding to revenue of $316M-$320M (subscription revenue of $298M-$302M); billings of $333M-$343M; and gross margin of 78-80%.

For the full year, it sees total revenues of $1.313B-$1.317B (sub revenue of $1.243B-$1.247B); billings of $1.515B-$1.535B; and gross margin of 78-80%.

Press release