Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTC:BKOR) has completed a private placement of $10M in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the notes offering general corporate purposes, including possible repayment of the currently outstanding subordinated debt callable in 2021.

The notes will initially bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum from and including June 4, 2020, with interest during this period payable semi-annually in arrears.

The Company may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, on or after June 4, 2025 or, in whole but not in part, under certain limited circumstances set forth in the notes.