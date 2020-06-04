The U.S. Department of Justice is formally demanding information from the country's four biggest meatpackers - Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), Cargill and National Beef Inc. - over potential antitrust violations, Bloomberg reports.

The DoJ's antitrust division reportedly sent civil investigative demands - akin to subpoenas - to the companies and is talking with state attorneys general about the probe after a group of states called for an investigation.

The subpoenas follow criminal indictments yesterday of four executives of chicken processing companies.