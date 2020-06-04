Slack (NYSE:WORK) - down by double digits in the immediate wake of a strong Q1 earnings report - pared losses postmarket during its earnings call, during which it announced a multi-year collaboration deal with Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN).

AWS will use Slack for its team communications. Meanwhile, Slack will migrate its Calls capability for voice and video calling to Amazon's Chime service.

Slack will also use AWS infrastructure to offer customers data residency flexibility.

“Together, AWS and Slack are giving developer teams the ability to collaborate and innovate faster on the front end with applications, while giving them the ability to efficiently manage their back-end cloud infrastructure,” says AWS CEO Andy Jassy.