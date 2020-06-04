OPEC+ is now set to extend production cuts through the end of July following a breakthrough in negotiations, and the cartel could meet as soon as this weekend to sign off on the deal, Bloomberg reports.

After almost a week of talks, Russia and Saudi Arabia clinched a tentative deal with holdout member Iraq, which made less than half of its assigned cutbacks last month.

The details of the deal between OPEC+ and Iraq on compliance are not yet known; according to Bloomberg, a delegate said countries are waiting for a formal letter from Baghdad spelling out the details before calling for an official meeting.

