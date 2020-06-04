Odeon eyes off-price retail shuffle in recession

In its latest channel checks at off-price retailers, Odeon is expecting one maxim to hold (mostly) true: Off-price wins in recessions, and after significant seasonal shifts or demand locations in retail. But the way a pandemic-spurred downturn plays out may tweak the usual rules.

As usual, economic pressures will push trade-downs among consumers, and there's significant inventory backup as retailers faced difficulty turning product. But there's still a lot left to be understood about the severity of the downturn, as it comes alongside a global pandemic and the societal change that's spurred.

The only way to set up better for off-price retailers in such a situation would be to stay essential businesses through a shutdown, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) pulled it off, Odeon notes, thanks to essentials like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

But while "OLLI won the pandemic," TJX is likely to win in the end with its aggressive approach, the firm notes. The retailer moved straight into reopening and sale mode, which has turned margins negative in some cases, but has brought positive comps in stores open more than a week. "This ripping off of the band-aid may actually be the most effective approach in the end, but the margin feedback is surprising," the firm says.

That could result in an "interesting" Q2 report, but paying ahead with margins may be the most effective strategy, before inventory becomes a seasonal liability: Take Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), which is facing a tougher road due to a backup of "long in the tooth" inventory. Checks suggest Ross is slowest to make its comeback, and staff is still heavily furloughed.

Burlington's (NYSE:BURL) open stores aren't doing nearly the same business as TJX, and Nordstrom Rack (NYSE:JWN) also isn't equaling TJX's markdowns.

Meanwhile, over at the outlets like Tanger (NYSE:SKT) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Odeon hears major brands (including Polo, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors) are now out looking for outlet space for pop-up clearance, making for an interesting quarter for them as well.