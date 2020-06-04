New Zealand will purchase five Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Super Hercules C-130J aircraft to replace the air force's aging transport fleet, the Defense Minister says.

The aircraft will be delivered and operating by 2025 under a NZ$1.52B (US$980M) contract that includes a mission flight simulator and other equipment, the government says.

In recent years, New Zealand's 1960s-era planes have suffered frequent breakdowns and become increasingly expensive to maintain.

New Zealand also will replace its Orion surveillance planes, also in operation since the 1960s, with a fleet of long-range Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft that will be delivered from 2022.