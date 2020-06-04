AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) says it signed new agreements aimed at broadening global distribution of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University researchers.

In one deal, AstraZeneca says it will receive $750M from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to manufacture and allocate 300M doses on a "no-profit" basis for a global distribution system set up by international foundations as part of one agreement.

Under the other deal, with the Serum Institute of India, the company says it will supply 1B doses for low- and middle-income countries, including 400M doses by the end of this year; terms were not disclosed.

It is not known whether the vaccine will prove safe and effective in clinical trials, but "we believe the probability of success is high enough that we are willing to support the manufacturing at-risk," CEO Richard Hatchett said on a conference call today.