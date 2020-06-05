Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has begun labeling state-controlled media organizations like Russia's Sputnik, Iran's Press TV, and China's Xinhua News to alert users whether content may be under the influence of a state.

"State-controlled media outlets rarely advertise in the U.S. Nevertheless, later this summer we will begin blocking ads from these outlets in the US out of an abundance of caution to provide an extra layer of protection against various types of foreign influence in the public debate ahead of the November 2020 election."

Facebook will not label any U.S.-based news organizations, as it determined that even U.S. government-run outlets have editorial independence.