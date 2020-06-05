Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) recent decision to tighten listing rules to combat fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies "should serve as a model for other exchanges in the United States, and around the world," according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"I applaud Nasdaq for requiring auditing firms to ensure all listed companies comply with international reporting and inspection standards."

The statement is the latest flashpoint in U.S.-China relations at a time of escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies over trade, the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong.

Update: China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said forcing Chinese firms to retreat from American stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.