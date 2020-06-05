Reports yesterday suggested GM (NYSE:GM) was plotting an electric van to preempt Tesla, and now the automaker is said to be poaching engineers from struggling rival Zoox (ZOOX).

It's trying to score talent for its self-driving technology unit Cruise, and as Amazon reportedly enters advanced talks to buy Zoox.

"Cruise is willing to recognize the full value of the rewards you've earned at Zoox - something that is very unlikely to occur via an acquisition in this environment," according to an email from Cruise founder Kyle Vogt.