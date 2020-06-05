Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies progressed toward listings in Hong Kong amid recent tensions over U.S. listing requirements.

Online gaming firm NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) plans to sell stock at HK$123 ($15.87) a share, which could raise about 21.1B Hong Kong dollars ($2.7B). Shares are set to begin trading on June 11 under stock code 9999.HK.

E-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) meanwhile filed a preliminary prospectus, though it didn't say when it plans to list or how much it seeks to raise.