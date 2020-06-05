Futures rebound 1% ahead of jobs data

Wall Street's first decline for the month of June came yesterday in a seesaw session that was highlighted by an unexpected rise in continuing jobless claims, ECB stimulus, economy reopenings and nationwide protests.

The Nasdaq joined the S&P 500 in negative territory and the Dow posted a nominal gain as FAANGs fell back and American Airlines posted its best day on record.

Today's focus is on the latest jobs report, with forecasts of more than 8M job losses in May and a surge in the unemployment rate to nearly 20%.