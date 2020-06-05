ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (ARYBU) has priced its initial public offering of 13M units at $10/unit, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and 1/3rd of a redeemable warrant.

Units will start trading today on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company intends to focus on target businesses with valuations of $300M to $500M or more and that have the potential to be $1B or more market capitalization companies.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.95M units.

