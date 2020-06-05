AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Harbour BioMed (HBM), Utrecht University (UU) and Erasmus Medical Center (EMC) have entered into a collaboration to develop a novel antibody therapeutic to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The focus will be on advancing the fully human, neutralizing antibody 47D11 discovered by UU, EMC and HBM. This antibody targets the conserved domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

Under the terms of the collaboration, AbbVie will support through the preclinical activities and preparations for later-stage preclinical and clinical development work.

AbbVie will receive an option for the exclusive worldwide rights to license the antibody therapy.