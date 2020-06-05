Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) has priced its previously announced public offering of $500M of 1.350% senior notes due 2025 at 99.736% of their face value to yield 1.404%, $1.1B of 2.250% senior notes due 2031 at 99.830% of their face value to yield 2.268% and $900M of 3.250% senior notes due 2051 at 99.786% of their face value to yield 3.261%.

The net proceeds of ~$2.473B, together with available cash, will be used to redeem or repurchase all of its outstanding 3.400% senior notes due 2021, 2.250% senior notes due 2021 and 4.875% senior notes due 2022.