MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) announces its progress in transforming its business aimed at long-term sustainable growth. Key points:

The company will return to its original name, Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., pending shareholder approval. The ticker will remain "MD."

It plans to sell its radiology unit, MEDNAX Radiology Solutions, subject to market conditions. Proceeds will be used to reduce outstanding debt. The business should contribute $550M in revenue and $90M in non-GAAP EBITDA this year. Study volume declined ~50% in April and 30-35% in May due to COVID-19 disruptions. Consolidated revenue was down ~25% in April and 10-15% in May as a result.

Outstanding debt now only consists of $1.75B in senior notes.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss today's announcements.