Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) reports electric vehicles sales fell 83.7% in Q1 to $2.1M and off-road vehicles sales were down 23.8% to $4.0M.

The company's gross margin rate rose 90 bps to 18.3% of sales.

On the balance sheet, Kandi ended the quarter with a working capital surplus of $60.7M and cash of $9.8M.

"The COVID outbreak has seriously impacted the EV market in 2020, leading us to explore how to augment our business. As we conducted market research, we found potential in a number of ancillary products aimed at intelligent transportation," says CEO Hu Xiaoming.

Shares of Kandi Technologies are up 12.04% premarket to $4.00.

Previously: Kandi Technologies reports Q1 results (June 5)