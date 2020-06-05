Wedbush Securities thinks Slack (NYSE:WORK) delivered solid Q1 results with some blemishes, but warns on the lurking competitive threat of Microsoft.

"We believe the company will have significant difficulty further penetrating the core enterprise market and MSFT installed base given the significant competitive offering from Microsoft's TEAMS product that could slow growth going forward quicker than the Street is anticipating, despite the COVID driven tailwinds," updates analyst Dan Ives.

"While Slack has done a commendable job getting to this juncture we believe the next step of growth will be more of an uphill battle as the Street could be overestimating growth in FY21 and beyond baked into shares at current levels," he adds.

After taking in the competitive landscape, Wedbush keeps an Underperform rating on Slack and assigns an upped price target of $20.