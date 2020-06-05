GameStop (NYSE:GME) total global sales are expected to decrease in the range of 33% to 35% and comparable store sales to decrease in the range of ~30% to 31% in FQ1.

Cash flow from operations is expected to be ~-$49M and inventory is expected to decline by ~43% to $650M.

Net loss is expected to be in the range of -$172M to -$162M and Adjusted EBITDA of -$79M to -$74M.

The company ended the quarter with ~$570M in total cash, reflecting $135M drawn under its revolving credit facility and expects total cash and liquidity between $575M to $625M at the end of FQ2.

Aat the end of May, 85% of the U.S. locations and ~90% of international locations were opened to limited customer access or curbside delivery.

FQ1 results will be out after the market on June 9.