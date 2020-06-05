Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) slides 3.7% in premarket trading after slashing its dividend by 75% as COVID-19 slammed Q1 results.

Cut Q1 dividend to 2.5 cents per ADS from 10 cents.

Q1 net loss per ADS of 73 cents worsened from 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $125.8M sank from $468.9M a year earlier.

"Project construction and pre-sales were delayed by the nationwide lock-down, which disrupted our supply chain," said Chairman Yong Zhang.

Suppliers and engineering firms resumed operations toward the end of March as China gradually reopened, he said.

Q1 contract sales in China of $153.3M declined from $478.9M a year ago and $653.6M in Q4 2019.

For 2020, Xinyuan strives to achieve contract sales of RMB 20B-RMB 22B and consolidated net income of $60M-$80M, but that may change due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

