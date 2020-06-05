Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) has priced an offering of $175M aggregate principal amount of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to additional $25M of notes.

The initial conversion rate is 48.048 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes (~$20.81/share).

In connection with the offering, Varex has entered into convertible note hedge and warrant transactions with one or more financial institutions.

Estimated net proceeds of $169M will be used to partially repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 9.