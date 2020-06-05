Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) reports pricing of its public offering of 24M depositary shares, each representing 1/1,000th of a 6.375% fixed-rate reset perpetual non-cumulative preference share, series C, $1.00 par value, for an aggregate offering price of $600M.

Liquidation preference is $25,000, or $25.00 per depositary share.

Offering is expected to close on June 11; intends to list depositary shares on the NYSE under the ATHPrC ticker symbol.

Intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including support of investment opportunities, inorganic growth and its commitment to Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate.