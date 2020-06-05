Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) says BP agreed to amend the terms for the acquisition of the Andrew Area and Shearwater assets in the U.K. North Sea, cutting the original $625M price to $315M plus another $115M payable based on higher future oil and gas prices.

The agreement also reduces Premier's liability for field abandonment to $240M from $600M.

To fund the deal, Premier plans to issue 82.5M new shares to its largest creditor at 26.69 pence per share, representing a 9.6% discount to the volume weighted average price over the last five days.