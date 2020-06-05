L Brands prices $1.25B debt offering
Jun. 05, 2020 7:42 AM ET
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) has priced $750M of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2025 and $500M of 9.375% senior notes due 2025 at 100% of their respective principal amounts.
- Offering is expected to close on June 18, 2020.
- Net proceeds will be used to repurchase or redeem all the outstanding 2021 Notes and to pay any related premiums and expenses in connection therewith, to fund ~$200M of retirement plan obligations and for general corporate purposes.
