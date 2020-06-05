L Brands prices $1.25B debt offering

  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) has priced $750M of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2025 and $500M of 9.375% senior notes due 2025 at 100% of their respective principal amounts.
  • Offering is expected to close on June 18, 2020.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repurchase or redeem all the outstanding 2021 Notes and to pay any related premiums and expenses in connection therewith, to fund ~$200M of retirement plan obligations and for general corporate purposes.
  • Previously: L Brands proposes an aggregate $1,250M notes offering (June 4)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.