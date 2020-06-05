Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is up 19% premarket after entering into an agreement with Link Fund Solutions Limited to purchase shares in up to 19 public and private life sciences companies for a total consideration of up to £223.9M.

The acquisition was financially and structurally supported by the company's strategic partner, Starboard Value LP.

The transaction will be financed with $35M in cash currently in escrow, the issuance of $115M in new Starboard Notes, and cash on hand.

The company has also amended its agreement with Starboard to reduce dividend and interest expense.