EU's Barnier warns of scant progress in Brexit talks
- No significant progress was made in this week's talks with the U.K. in deciding the two sides' relationship once the year ends, European Union Chief Negotiator Michael Barnier told reporters.
- Stark disagreements remain on the biggest issues — a level playing field for business, fishing rights, and the role of European judges in overseeing any deal.
- Now it's up to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to see if they can break the impasse when they meet later this month.
- The U.K. has until the end of the month to request an extension to the negotiating period beyond the end of the year, something Johnson has vowed not to do.
- If Johnson and von der Leyen make headway, that would trigger intensive talks between the two sides over the coming months.
- A failure to reach an agreement by the end of the year results in a hard Brexit for both sides.
- The British pound is up 0.5% against the euro.
- ETFs: FXE, EUO, FXB, OTC:ERO, OTC:GBB, DRR, ULE