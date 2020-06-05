Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ), embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings in the wake of mounting debt and the coronavirus-related downturn, has seen its stock fortunes reverse over the span of two days, and is on pace to triple since Thursday's session.

Shares closed up 84% Thursday, and are up another 70% in the pre-market Friday after a series of strong updates from airlines yesterday, which led many airline stocks to historic rallies, including American Airlines, which closed up 41%.

The rental car co. is heavily reliant on airports and travel through those hubs, and incremental developments in that space should help alleviate the pressure during a reorganization. Nevertheless, big name investors like Mario Gabelli's GAMCO and Carl Icahn dumped shares over the past two weeks.

Within travel, IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) Chairman Barry Diller earlier spoke on CNBC, noting the "enormous damage" that has already been done, despite the fact that the economy is slowly reopening.

"We will come out of it," he said, but the damage will last and be tough to get out of. "We went from $300m a day in revenue to $10m a day." And after being off about 95% or so, the co. is now off "about 80%."