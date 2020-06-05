Toyota (NYSE:TM) plans to set up a joint venture with major Chinese companies to develop fuel cells, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The JV is aimed at supplying fuel cell vehicles developed by the Japanese automaker and strengthen ties with Chinese companies on the ground.

Toyota will lead the joint development project, which is expected to include the Tsinghua University-affiliated Beijing SinoHytec, Beijing Automotive Group, China First Automobile Corp., Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCPK:DNFGF) and Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCPK:GNZUF).

The JV will arrive with Beijing taking a more accommodative stance on environment-friendly vehicles.