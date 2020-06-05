Assured Guaranty's (NYSE:AGO) indirect subsidiary in Europe guarantees principal and interest payments on ~€304M ($345M) of bonds issued on June 4 by FSL Issuer SAU, an entity owned by a group of shareholders led by Qualitas Venture Capital.

The issuance represents Assured Guaranty’s third transaction in the renewables industry in Spain in the last twelve months; the portfolio comprises 8 photovoltaic solar plants spread across a number of provinces in Spain.

As a result of Assured Guaranty’s wrap, the bonds are rated AA by S&P Global Ratings. The underlying project is rated BBB.

The 21-year fixed-rate bonds took advantage of low long-term interest rates and were privately placed in the U.K.