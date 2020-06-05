IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) unit, OPTI Medical Systems has received the CE mark certification in the European Union for its OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR laboratory test kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Additionally, the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the new OPTI DNA/RNA Magnetic Bead Kit for nucleic acid extraction from respiratory samples to be used with the OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit.

The OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit uses real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology and is designed to provide results in approx. 2–3.5 hours.