Susquehanna recommends Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) with the company's plans to establish global platforms for Lee and Wrangler are well underway with mass retailers and Amazon.

Analyst Sam Poser sees the Lee and Wrangler brands benefiting from their heritage, authenticity and value propositions.

"The KTB stock appeared to have bottomed at market close on Friday as a large dividend ETF exited its position due to the suspension of the dividend payment. KTB management continues to be committed to restoring the dividend payment, as the dividend is foundational in KTB's commitment to total shareholder return," updates Poser.

Susquehanna upgrades KTB to a Positive rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $30 to rep almost 50% upside potential.