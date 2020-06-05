Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +36.1% pre-market after reaching a debt restructuring deal with lenders and shipyards that will improve liquidity by more than $315M to Q1 2022.

Borr will delay delivery of five newbuild jack-up rigs until mid-2022, which will improve its liquidity by $190M, defer certain interest payments until 2022, for liquidity improvement of $60M, and defer debt amortization in 2021 of $65M until maturity of the loans in Q2 2022.

The company says the amended financing package gives a required cash breakeven bareboat contribution in 2021 at only ~$20K/day per rig based on just 12 rigs in operation.