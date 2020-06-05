Home sales, new listings still up M/M despite holiday dip, Zillow says

Following sustained growth since mid-April, newly pending home sales and new listings fell last week, according to Zillow's Weekly Market report.

Still, both pending sales and new listings remain well above the previous month when the market was bouncing back from a slowdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slowdown could be due to the Memorial Day holiday; pending home sales normally sees a temporary dip during the Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day holidays.

Newly pending sales fell 5.2% from the previous week; month-over-month, newly pending sales are up 24.5% nationally.

New listings fell 7.2% W/W but are up 19.3% M/M. They remain down 17.2% from a year ago.

Median list price in the U.S. is $329,941, up 0.3% W/W and 3.1% Y/Y.