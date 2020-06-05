Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) expands senior management team with two key appointments.

Richard Rosenstein was named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Meredith Simmons was appointed as General Counsel, effective immediately.

Mr. Rosenstein has served in several CFO roles, most recently as CFO of CLEAR since 2017.

Ms. Simmons most recently served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Mason Capital Management from 2011 through 2018, as well as a consultant to private equity and hedge funds from 2018-2020.