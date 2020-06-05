Investors face a tricky decision with eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) as consumer spending habits revert back to normal trends.

BMO Capital, for one, is taking a breather on eBay with a downgrade to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. The firm sees the risk-reward profile as now balanced after shares rallied over the last few months with the e-commerce giant tied in with the stay-at-home thesis.

Looking ahead, BMO also warns on e-commerce taxes from states looking to take on budget shortfalls.

Other firms playing catch-up today with price target revisions on eBay include Susquehanna ($57 PT), Mizuho Securities ($46 PT), Benchmark ($60) and Morgan Stanley ($52). The all-time high for eBay is $51.88.

While the average sell-side rating on eBay is Neutral, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Very Bullish as high marks for profitability, momentum and revision stand out.

