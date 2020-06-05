U.S. jobs unexpectedly increase in May

May nonfarm payrolls: +2.5M vs. -8.00M consensus and -20.7M previous (revised from -20.5M)

Unemployment rate: 13.3% vs. 19.7% consensus and 14.7% previous.

Stock futures climb — S&P futures +1.3% , Dow +1.9% , and Nasdaq +0.3% . Treasurys fall, boosting 10-year yield 11 basis points to 0.94%.

Reflects a limited resumption of economic activity that had been hurt in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas points out that all the increase reflects temporary layoffs that were reversed: "All of the gains were those recalled to work. Those not on temporary layoff, the number of permanent job losers continued to rise, increasing by 295,000 in May to 2.3M."

Labor force participation rate increased by 0.6 percentage point in May to 60.8%, following a decrease of 2.5 percentage points in April.

In May, employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality,construction, education and health services, and retail trade.

Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls fell by 29 cents to $29.75 (that followed a gain of $1.35 in April); average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees decreased by 14 cents to $25.00.

Combined, revisions for March and April reflected 642K fewer jobs.