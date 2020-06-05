Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) are climbing after OPEC decided to meet Saturday to discuss extending production cuts, indicating that some laggard countries may have agreed to align themselves with the deal.

Group leaders Russia and Saudi Arabia reportedly clinched a tentative agreement with holdout member Iraq that will extend cuts of 9.7M bbl/day for another month until the end of July.

If OPEC+ fails to agree to roll over the curbs, the cut could drop back to 7.7M bbl/day from July through December as previously agreed.

WTI crude +2.9% to $38.52/bbl, up ~14% from last Friday's close for a sixth straight week of gains.

Brent +3.7% to $41.49/bbl, climbing 16% this week to a three-month high and settling in at an area more comfortable for producers such as Russia.

Energy stocks are broadly higher pre-market, with some of the gainers including RIG +21% , PE +9% , OXY +7.3% , MRO +7% , CLR +6.7% , DVN +5.6% .

