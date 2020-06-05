Zenabis Global (OTCPK:ZBISF) has assigned its binding term sheet with Farmako GmbH to subsidiary, ZenPharm for the supply of European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) certified medicinal cannabis and amended the terms to provide for a minimum volume guarantee.

ZenPharm is expected to process EU GMP compliant bulk with a minimum of 500 kg/year for a term of three years. This is subject to ZenPharm itself obtaining EU GMP certification, expected in Q3.

Shipments to Farmako are anticipated to commence in Q4 and supply of cannabis oils is expected in 2021.

Also, Health Canada issued a sales license amendment for the Zenabis Stellarton facility, to sell cannabis derivative products to authorized retailers.

It also approves the sale of cannabis and cannabis products to license holders for medical purposes.

Stellarton was previously only licensed for the cultivation and processing of cannabis.