Another huge day of recovery is setting up in the airline sector as it continues to claw back from the devastating drop from February to April.

The airline rally was kickstarted yesterday when American and United added more flights than anticipated back to their summer schedule. Across the sector, projections on cash burn rates now look rosier, although JPMorgan is out with a warning that soft international travel will remain a profit drag. There's also observations out that the sharp rise in airline stocks over the last day could include some shorts being squeezed out of their positions and value investors being drawn back in with the travel industry turning.