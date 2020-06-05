XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) +40% teams up with HyperPointe to create its newly formed business unit XpresCheck to provide COVID-19 screening and testing at U.S. airports.

XpresCheck has begun construction and intends to start a pilot program at New York’s airport terminal 4 by the end of June, offering testing for airline employees, contractors and workers, airport concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

XpresCheck also plans to expand with locations in additional airports to serve travelers as well as industry personnel.

