Legend Biotech (LEGN) has priced its IPO of 18,425,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $23, each representing two ordinary shares. Gross proceeds should be ~$433.8M.

The Nanjing, China-based biopharmaceutical firm develops cell therapies for cancer and other indications. Lead candidate is LCAR-B38M (in China) for the potential treatment of multiple myeloma. The asset is being developed ex-China by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech as JNJ-4528.

2019 Financials: Revenue: $57.3M (+17%); Net Loss: ($133.0M) (-999%); Cash Flow Ops: ($83.1M) (-127%).

Trading commences today.