Copper prices (HG1:COM) climb to the highest since mid-March and are on track for their biggest weekly gain in 15 months as coronavirus lockdowns ease and risk appetite continues to rise.

Benchmark copper in London recently +1.3% at $5,602.50/metric ton, taking its surge from this year's low to more than 20%.

Citigroup says the metal's rally will extend through June on a continued rebound in Chinese demand, driven by stronger credit and government easing measures.

China's credit impulse is the single best indicator for an upturn in metals demand and is expected to rise further, which strengthens prospects for copper demand to flat or slightly higher Y/Y, the bank says.

Citi sees copper reaching $5,750/ton within three months and raises its Q3 price forecast to $5,400/ton from $5,000 and Q4 to $5,800 from $5,500.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, RIO, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC