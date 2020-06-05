Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) jumps 4.1% in premarket trading after the REIT reports May collections at 30 days were 99% of its trailing 12-month historical average.

April collections at 60 days were slightly ahead of its trailing 12-month historical average.

Stabilized rental leased percentage as of May 31, 2020 continued its positive trend at 98.2%, compared with 97.7% at April 30, 2020 and 97.0% at March 31, 2020.

Blended rent growth for both April and May was 3.9%.

Stabilized rental April occupied days was 95.5% vs. 93.5% a year ago; May average occupied days of 96.1% improved from 92.7% a year ago.